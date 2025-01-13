GE Vernova (GEV) Stock Slides as Market Rises: Facts to Know Before You Trade

The latest trading session saw GE Vernova (GEV) ending at $366.81, denoting a -0.08% adjustment from its last day's close. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.16% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.86%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.38%.

Coming into today, shares of the the energy business spun off from General Electric had gained 10.57% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 9.81%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.2%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of GE Vernova in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on January 22, 2025.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for GE Vernova. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.37% lower. GE Vernova currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, GE Vernova is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 55.4. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 17.86.

Meanwhile, GEV's PEG ratio is currently 3.08. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Alternative Energy - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.76 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, putting it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.