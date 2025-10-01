GE Vernova (GEV) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know

GE Vernova (GEV) closed at $606.15 in the latest trading session, marking a -1.42% move from the prior day. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a gain of 0.34% for the day. At the same time, the Dow added 0.09%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.42%.

Shares of the the energy business spun off from General Electric witnessed a gain of 6.08% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 0.17%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.54%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of GE Vernova in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 22, 2025. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $1.76, showcasing a 402.86% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $9.17 billion, indicating a 2.92% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.62 per share and a revenue of $37.24 billion, demonstrating changes of +36.56% and +6.59%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GE Vernova. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 5.13% downward. GE Vernova is currently a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell).

Looking at its valuation, GE Vernova is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 80.67. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 20.55.

We can also see that GEV currently has a PEG ratio of 4.48. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Alternative Energy - Other industry held an average PEG ratio of 2.42.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 171, placing it within the bottom 31% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

