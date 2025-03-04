GE Vernova (GEV) Stock Moves -0.92%: What You Should Know

The most recent trading session ended with GE Vernova (GEV) standing at $313.07, reflecting a -0.92% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 1.55%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.35%.

Shares of the the energy business spun off from General Electric have depreciated by 12.64% over the course of the past month, underperforming the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 3.38% and the S&P 500's loss of 2.31%.

Market participants will be closely following the financial results of GE Vernova in its upcoming release. On that day, GE Vernova is projected to report earnings of $0.40 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 197.56%. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $7.57 billion, indicating a 4.31% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.59 per share and revenue of $36.83 billion. These totals would mark changes of +18.1% and +5.41%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for GE Vernova. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. Currently, GE Vernova is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note GE Vernova's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 47.92. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 17.52, which means GE Vernova is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that GEV currently has a PEG ratio of 2.66. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Alternative Energy - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.06.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, finds itself in the top 36% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

