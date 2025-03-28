GE Vernova (GEV) Stock Moves -0.02%: What You Should Know

GE Vernova (GEV) closed the latest trading day at $302.93, indicating a -0.02% change from the previous session's end. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.97% loss on the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 1.69%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 2.7%.

Coming into today, shares of the the energy business spun off from General Electric had lost 7.14% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 3.54%, while the S&P 500 lost 2.79%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of GE Vernova in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on April 23, 2025. In that report, analysts expect GE Vernova to post earnings of $0.45 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 209.76%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $7.57 billion, up 4.28% from the prior-year quarter.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.50 per share and revenue of $36.68 billion. These totals would mark changes of +16.49% and +5%, respectively, from last year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for GE Vernova. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.63% higher. GE Vernova is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GE Vernova has a Forward P/E ratio of 46.62 right now. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 18.41, so one might conclude that GE Vernova is trading at a premium comparatively.

It is also worth noting that GEV currently has a PEG ratio of 2.59. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. GEV's industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.19 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 77, putting it in the top 31% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

To follow GEV in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.

GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

