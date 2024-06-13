GE Vernova (GEV) Stock Dips While Market Gains: Key Facts

GE Vernova (GEV) closed at $176.17 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.76% move from the prior day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily gain of 0.23%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw a downswing of 0.17%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.34%.

The the energy business spun off from General Electric's stock has climbed by 5.75% in the past month, exceeding the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.97% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.96%.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of GE Vernova in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for GE Vernova. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 2.24% higher. GE Vernova presently features a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GE Vernova has a Forward P/E ratio of 58.86 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 25.73.

It's also important to note that GEV currently trades at a PEG ratio of 9.81. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Alternative Energy - Other industry held an average PEG ratio of 1.96.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 89, positioning it in the top 36% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

Buy 5 Stocks BEFORE Election Day

Biden or Trump? Zacks is releasing a FREE Special Report, Profit from the 2024 Presidential Election (no matter who wins).

Since 1950, presidential election years have been strong for the market. This report names 5 timely stocks to ride the wave of electoral excitement.

They include a medical manufacturer that gained +11,000% in the last 15 years… a rental company absolutely crushing its sector… an energy powerhouse planning to grow its already large dividend by 25%... an aerospace and defense standout that just landed a potentially $80 billion contract… and a giant chipmaker building huge plants in the U.S.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

To read this article on Zacks.com click here.

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.