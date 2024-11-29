GE Vernova (GEV) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors

GE Vernova (GEV) closed the most recent trading day at $334.12, moving -0.36% from the previous trading session. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.56%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.42%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq appreciated by 0.83%.

Shares of the the energy business spun off from General Electric have appreciated by 11.16% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 4.4% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.11%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of GE Vernova in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GE Vernova. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.59% lower. Right now, GE Vernova possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, GE Vernova currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 139.2. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 24.95.

It's also important to note that GEV currently trades at a PEG ratio of 7.73. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Alternative Energy - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.03 at yesterday's closing price.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 133, this industry ranks in the bottom 48% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

