GE Vernova (GEV) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

GE Vernova (GEV) closed at $484.31 in the latest trading session, marking a -0.78% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.53% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.26%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.83%.

Heading into today, shares of the the energy business spun off from General Electric had gained 19.99% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 2.48% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.17% in that time.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of GE Vernova in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, GE Vernova is projected to report earnings of $1.63 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 129.58%. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $8.76 billion, reflecting a 6.79% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.16 per share and revenue of $37.17 billion, indicating changes of +28.32% and +6.39%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for GE Vernova. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% lower. Currently, GE Vernova is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

From a valuation perspective, GE Vernova is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 68.21. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.76 for its industry.

Meanwhile, GEV's PEG ratio is currently 3.79. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. Alternative Energy - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.55 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 155, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.

Don’t Miss Out on These Stocks

Before you make your next investing move, we have a free report that highlights the %%CTA_TEXT%% to buy.

Our experts at Zacks Investment Research hand-selected these stocks for their eye-opening growth projections.

Since 1988, our stock picks have more than doubled the S&P 500 with an average gain of +23.89% per year using the Zacks Rank stock-rating system.

Register now to see the %%CTA_TEXT%%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.