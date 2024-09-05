GE Vernova (GEV) Sees a More Significant Dip Than Broader Market: Some Facts to Know

GE Vernova (GEV) closed the latest trading day at $198.44, indicating a -0.6% change from the previous session's end. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.3% loss on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.54%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.25%.

Shares of the the energy business spun off from General Electric witnessed a gain of 20.21% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its of 0% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.42%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of GE Vernova in its forthcoming earnings report.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GE Vernova should also be noted by investors. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance.

Right now, GE Vernova possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at valuation, GE Vernova is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 66.1. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 16.77, so one might conclude that GE Vernova is trading at a premium comparatively.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 180, placing it within the bottom 29% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.



