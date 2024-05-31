GE Vernova (GEV) Rises But Trails Market: What Investors Should Know

In the latest trading session, GE Vernova (GEV) closed at $175.90, marking a +0.47% move from the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.8%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.51%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.01%.

The the stock of the energy business spun off from General Electric has risen by 13.81% in the past month, leading the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.72% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.14%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of GE Vernova in its upcoming earnings disclosure.

It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for GE Vernova. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which varies between #1 (Strong Buy) and #5 (Strong Sell), carries an impressive track record of exceeding expectations, confirmed by external audits, with stocks at #1 delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.09% increase. GE Vernova presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, GE Vernova currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 58.17. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 26.33.

One should further note that GEV currently holds a PEG ratio of 9.69. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The Alternative Energy - Other was holding an average PEG ratio of 2.03 at yesterday's closing price.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 144, putting it in the bottom 43% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.

