GE Vernova (GEV) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

GE Vernova (GEV) closed the most recent trading day at $1,002.75, moving +2.5% from the previous trading session. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 1.2%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 1.79%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 1.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the the energy business spun off from General Electric had gained 11.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 0.91%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.15%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of GE Vernova in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on April 22, 2026. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.79, indicating a 96.7% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $9.29 billion, up 15.61% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $14.13 per share and revenue of $44.83 billion, indicating changes of -20.12% and +17.77%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for GE Vernova. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 1.06% upward. GE Vernova is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Digging into valuation, GE Vernova currently has a Forward P/E ratio of 69.22. This represents a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 16.89.

It's also important to note that GEV currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.85. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. The Alternative Energy - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.3 as trading concluded yesterday.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 76, placing it within the top 32% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

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GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.