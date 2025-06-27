GE Vernova (GEV) Rises Higher Than Market: Key Facts

In the latest close session, GE Vernova (GEV) was up +2.54% at $519.66. The stock outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.52%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 1%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.52%.

Coming into today, shares of the the energy business spun off from General Electric had gained 7.56% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector gained 5.34%, while the S&P 500 gained 5.95%.

The upcoming earnings release of GE Vernova will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on July 23, 2025. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $1.63, indicating a 129.58% growth compared to the equivalent quarter last year. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $8.76 billion, reflecting a 6.79% rise from the equivalent quarter last year.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.16 per share and a revenue of $37.17 billion, demonstrating changes of +28.32% and +6.39%, respectively, from the preceding year.

Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for GE Vernova. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the business and profitability.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-term stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.02% lower within the past month. Right now, GE Vernova possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In the context of valuation, GE Vernova is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 70.83. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.65.

Investors should also note that GEV has a PEG ratio of 3.94 right now. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Alternative Energy - Other industry stood at 2.17 at the close of the market yesterday.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 159, putting it in the bottom 36% of all 250+ industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

