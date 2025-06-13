GE Vernova (GEV) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest trading session, GE Vernova (GEV) closed at $478.45, marking a -1.89% move from the previous day. The stock trailed the S&P 500, which registered a daily loss of 1.13%. At the same time, the Dow lost 1.79%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.3%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the the energy business spun off from General Electric had gained 14.22% outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's gain of 5.03% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.55%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of GE Vernova in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 23, 2025. On that day, GE Vernova is projected to report earnings of $1.63 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 129.58%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $8.76 billion, showing a 6.79% escalation compared to the year-ago quarter.

For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates project earnings of $7.16 per share and a revenue of $37.17 billion, demonstrating changes of +28.32% and +6.39%, respectively, from the preceding year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for GE Vernova. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.26% lower within the past month. Right now, GE Vernova possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

In terms of valuation, GE Vernova is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 68.14. This signifies a premium in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 19.9 for its industry.

It's also important to note that GEV currently trades at a PEG ratio of 3.79. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Alternative Energy - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.26.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 169, which puts it in the bottom 32% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

