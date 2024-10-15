GE Vernova (GEV) Registers a Bigger Fall Than the Market: Important Facts to Note

In the latest market close, GE Vernova (GEV) reached $266.36, with a -1.17% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.76%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.75%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.01%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the the energy business spun off from General Electric had gained 17.21% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 4.09% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.31% in that time.

Analysts and investors alike will be keeping a close eye on the performance of GE Vernova in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to go public on October 23, 2024.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GE Vernova. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 16.83% increase. GE Vernova presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Investors should also note GE Vernova's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 84.57. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 24.93, which means GE Vernova is trading at a premium to the group.

It is also worth noting that GEV currently has a PEG ratio of 4.03. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. Alternative Energy - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.63 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 212, which puts it in the bottom 16% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

