GE Vernova (GEV) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, GE Vernova (GEV) closed at $255.48, marking a +1.57% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.25%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.2%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, added 0.56%.

The the energy business spun off from General Electric's shares have seen an increase of 38.1% over the last month, surpassing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 0.05% and the S&P 500's gain of 1.65%.

Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of GE Vernova in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's earnings report is set to be unveiled on October 23, 2024.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GE Vernova should also be noted by investors. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 8.82% downward. GE Vernova is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GE Vernova has a Forward P/E ratio of 88.99 right now. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.34.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 202, which puts it in the bottom 21% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

