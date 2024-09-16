GE Vernova (GEV) Outperforms Broader Market: What You Need to Know

In the latest trading session, GE Vernova (GEV) closed at $229.93, marking a +1.92% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.13%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.55%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.52%.

Prior to today's trading, shares of the the energy business spun off from General Electric had gained 22.56% over the past month. This has outpaced the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 2.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.67% in that time.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of GE Vernova in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on October 23, 2024.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GE Vernova. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.

Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 2.58% lower within the past month. At present, GE Vernova boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GE Vernova has a Forward P/E ratio of 74.7 right now. This represents a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 18.18.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 192, putting it in the bottom 25% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

