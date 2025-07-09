GE Vernova (GEV) Outpaces Stock Market Gains: What You Should Know

GE Vernova (GEV) ended the recent trading session at $535.77, demonstrating a +1.09% change from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.61%. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.49%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq added 0.95%.

Shares of the the energy business spun off from General Electric witnessed a gain of 13.9% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its gain of 5.17%, and the S&P 500's gain of 3.85%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of GE Vernova in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 23, 2025. In that report, analysts expect GE Vernova to post earnings of $1.58 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 122.54%. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $8.82 billion, up 7.5% from the prior-year quarter.

For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $7.21 per share and a revenue of $37.21 billion, representing changes of +29.21% and +6.5%, respectively, from the prior year.

It's also important for investors to be aware of any recent modifications to analyst estimates for GE Vernova. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research suggests that these changes in estimates have a direct relationship with upcoming stock price performance. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, spanning from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), boasts an impressive track record of outperformance, audited externally, with #1 ranked stocks yielding an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 0.79% increase. Currently, GE Vernova is carrying a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Valuation is also important, so investors should note that GE Vernova has a Forward P/E ratio of 73.47 right now. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry average Forward P/E of 19.43.

It is also worth noting that GEV currently has a PEG ratio of 4.08. The PEG ratio bears resemblance to the frequently used P/E ratio, but this parameter also includes the company's expected earnings growth trajectory. The Alternative Energy - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.36 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 90, placing it within the top 37% of over 250 industries.

The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Keep in mind to rely on Zacks.com to watch all these stock-impacting metrics, and more, in the succeeding trading sessions.

