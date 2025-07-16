GE Vernova (GEV) Opinions on Upward Price Target Revisions

Recent discussions on X about GE Vernova (GEV) have been buzzing with excitement following a significant upward revision in price targets by major financial institutions. Many users are highlighting a notable increase in the stock's target price by a prominent bank to $620, accompanied by a reaffirmed 'overweight' rating, signaling strong confidence in the company's future performance ahead of its Q2 earnings. This has sparked conversations about GE Vernova's potential to capitalize on current energy sector trends, particularly in the U.S. market.

Additionally, posts on X reflect enthusiasm over GE Vernova's position in energy generation and renewable sectors, with some describing the company as a key player in the push for energy dominance. There are mentions of the stock's impressive year-to-date performance, with gains reportedly around 55%, fueling optimism among investors. However, a few voices remain cautious, pointing to mixed ratings from other analysts who maintain a more neutral stance on the stock's trajectory.

Note: This discussion summary was generated from an AI condensation of post data.

GE Vernova Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GEV stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE sold up to $100,000 on 05/12.

GE Vernova Insider Trading Activity

GE Vernova insiders have traded $GEV stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEV stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

MARIA VICTORIA ZINGONI (Chief Executive Officer, Power) sold 18,803 shares for an estimated $6,922,512

GE Vernova Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,036 institutional investors add shares of GE Vernova stock to their portfolio, and 754 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GE Vernova Government Contracts

We have seen $3,342,492 of award payments to $GEV over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

GE Vernova Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GEV in the last several months. We have seen 14 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/16/2025

Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/09/2025

BMO Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 07/08/2025

Morgan Stanley issued a "Overweight" rating on 06/24/2025

GLJ Research issued a "Buy" rating on 06/23/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 06/11/2025

Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 06/10/2025

GE Vernova Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GEV recently. We have seen 17 analysts offer price targets for $GEV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $544.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Mark Strouse from JP Morgan set a target price of $620.0 on 07/16/2025

on 07/16/2025 Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $544.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Tom Curran from Seaport Global set a target price of $630.0 on 07/10/2025

on 07/10/2025 Julian Mitchell from Barclays set a target price of $580.0 on 07/09/2025

on 07/09/2025 Ameet Thakkar from BMO Capital set a target price of $590.0 on 07/08/2025

on 07/08/2025 Amit Mehrotra from UBS set a target price of $614.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Andrew Percoco from Morgan Stanley set a target price of $511.0 on 06/24/2025

