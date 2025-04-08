GE Vernova (GEV) Gains As Market Dips: What You Should Know

GE Vernova (GEV) ended the recent trading session at $286.89, demonstrating a +0.29% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.57%. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.84%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 2.15%.

Shares of the the energy business spun off from General Electric witnessed a gain of 5.9% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 9.78% and the S&P 500's loss of 12.16%.

The upcoming earnings release of GE Vernova will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings report is expected on April 23, 2025. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.43, marking a 204.88% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $7.52 billion, up 3.54% from the year-ago period.

Looking at the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates suggest analysts are expecting earnings of $6.39 per share and revenue of $36.68 billion. These totals would mark changes of +14.52% and +5%, respectively, from last year.

Any recent changes to analyst estimates for GE Vernova should also be noted by investors. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.

Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 2.14% decrease. As of now, GE Vernova holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, GE Vernova is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 44.79. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.75.

Investors should also note that GEV has a PEG ratio of 2.49 right now. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. As the market closed yesterday, the Alternative Energy - Other industry was having an average PEG ratio of 1.32.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 71, finds itself in the top 29% echelons of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.

GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

