GE Vernova (GEV) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know

GE Vernova (GEV) ended the recent trading session at $1,034.98, demonstrating a -8.21% change from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's performance was behind the S&P 500's daily loss of 1.44%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.09%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 2.22%.

Heading into today, shares of the the energy business spun off from General Electric had gained 8.55% over the past month, outpacing the Oils-Energy sector's loss of 7.14% and the S&P 500's gain of 0.08%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of GE Vernova in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 22, 2026. The company is expected to report EPS of $3.11, up 67.2% from the prior-year quarter. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $10.78 billion, up 18.29% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $30.59 per share and revenue of $45.31 billion, indicating changes of +72.92% and +19.03%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also take note of any recent adjustments to analyst estimates for GE Vernova. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the business operations and its ability to generate profits.

Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.07% increase. Right now, GE Vernova possesses a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).

Looking at its valuation, GE Vernova is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 36.86. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 17.94.

Also, we should mention that GEV has a PEG ratio of 2.05. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. Alternative Energy - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.13 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 104, placing it within the top 43% of over 250 industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the strength of our separate industry groups by calculating the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks contained within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.

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GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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