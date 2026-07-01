GE Vernova (GEV) Dips More Than Broader Market: What You Should Know

GE Vernova (GEV) closed at $1,134.35 in the latest trading session, marking a -3.45% move from the prior day. This change lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.03%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 0.66%.

Coming into today, shares of the the energy business spun off from General Electric had gained 21.16% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 4.76%, while the S&P 500 lost 1.21%.

The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of GE Vernova in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is scheduled to release its earnings on July 22, 2026. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $3.16, showcasing a 69.89% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $10.78 billion, indicating a 18.29% upward movement from the same quarter last year.

For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $30.59 per share and a revenue of $45.34 billion, signifying shifts of +72.92% and +19.09%, respectively, from the last year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for GE Vernova. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the business outlook.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.07% higher. GE Vernova is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).

From a valuation perspective, GE Vernova is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 38.41. This denotes a premium relative to the industry average Forward P/E of 18.22.

It's also important to note that GEV currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.13. The PEG ratio is similar to the widely-used P/E ratio, but this metric also takes the company's expected earnings growth rate into account. The Alternative Energy - Other industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.18 as of yesterday's close.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 155, this industry ranks in the bottom 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

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GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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