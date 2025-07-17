GE Vernova (GEV) Beats Stock Market Upswing: What Investors Need to Know

In the latest trading session, GE Vernova (GEV) closed at $570.17, marking a +1.6% move from the previous day. The stock's performance was ahead of the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.54%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.52%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.74%.

Shares of the the energy business spun off from General Electric witnessed a gain of 14.48% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Oils-Energy sector with its loss of 1.43%, and the S&P 500's gain of 4.2%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of GE Vernova in its upcoming release. The company is slated to reveal its earnings on July 23, 2025. In that report, analysts expect GE Vernova to post earnings of $1.64 per share. This would mark year-over-year growth of 130.99%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $8.79 billion, up 7.13% from the year-ago period.

Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $7.46 per share and revenue of $37.15 billion, indicating changes of +33.69% and +6.35%, respectively, compared to the previous year.

Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for GE Vernova. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. Therefore, positive revisions in estimates convey analysts' confidence in the business performance and profit potential.

Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 4.26% higher. GE Vernova is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

With respect to valuation, GE Vernova is currently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 75.21. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 19.89 of its industry.

We can additionally observe that GEV currently boasts a PEG ratio of 4.18. This metric is used similarly to the famous P/E ratio, but the PEG ratio also takes into account the stock's expected earnings growth rate. Alternative Energy - Other stocks are, on average, holding a PEG ratio of 2.41 based on yesterday's closing prices.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 146, positioning it in the bottom 41% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

Zacks' Research Chief Picks Stock Most Likely to "At Least Double"

Our experts have revealed their Top 5 recommendations with money-doubling potential – and Director of Research Sheraz Mian believes one is superior to the others. Of course, all our picks aren’t winners but this one could far surpass earlier recommendations like Hims & Hers Health, which shot up +209%.

Want the latest recommendations from Zacks Investment Research? Today, you can download 7 Best Stocks for the Next 30 Days. Click to get this free report

GE Vernova Inc. (GEV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

Zacks Investment Research

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.