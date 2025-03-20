GE Vernova (GEV) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note

GE Vernova (GEV) closed the most recent trading day at $336.83, moving +0.31% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.22%. Elsewhere, the Dow lost 0.03%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.33%.

Coming into today, shares of the the energy business spun off from General Electric had lost 10.5% in the past month. In that same time, the Oils-Energy sector lost 1.22%, while the S&P 500 lost 7.48%.

The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of GE Vernova in its upcoming release. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.45, marking a 209.76% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $7.57 billion, up 4.28% from the year-ago period.

In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $6.53 per share and a revenue of $36.83 billion, indicating changes of +17.03% and +5.41%, respectively, from the former year.

Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for GE Vernova. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.

Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.

The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 3.08% higher. GE Vernova currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).

Looking at its valuation, GE Vernova is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 51.45. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 19.03.

It is also worth noting that GEV currently has a PEG ratio of 2.86. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Alternative Energy - Other industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.37.

The Alternative Energy - Other industry is part of the Oils-Energy sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 129, which puts it in the bottom 49% of all 250+ industries.

The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.

Be sure to use Zacks.com to monitor all these stock-influencing metrics, and more, throughout the forthcoming trading sessions.

