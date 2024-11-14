GE Vernova fires several workers in Quebec for quality shortcuts, Reuters says

GE Vernova (GEV), which launched a probe at its offshore wind turbine manufacturing factory in Gaspe, Quebec after one of the turbine blades it made shattered at the Vineyard Wind project off the coast of Massachusetts in July, has fired or suspended several workers at the plant after a company’s investigation found they took shortcuts on quality control, sources familiar with the matter told Reuters.

