GEV

GE VERNOVA Earnings Results: $GEV Reports Quarterly Earnings

April 23, 2025 — 06:56 am EDT

April 23, 2025 — 06:56 am EDT

GE VERNOVA ($GEV) posted quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported earnings of $0.91 per share, beating estimates of $0.41 by $0.50. The company also reported revenue of $8,032,000,000, beating estimates of $7,618,647,442 by $413,352,558.

GE VERNOVA Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 918 institutional investors add shares of GE VERNOVA stock to their portfolio, and 684 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

GE VERNOVA Government Contracts

We have seen $2,760,926 of award payments to $GEV over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

GE VERNOVA Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GEV stock 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 1 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GEV stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

GE VERNOVA Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GEV in the last several months. We have seen 7 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

  • Susquehanna issued a "Positive" rating on 04/02/2025
  • Jefferies issued a "Buy" rating on 03/27/2025
  • Guggenheim issued a "Buy" rating on 03/05/2025
  • Goldman Sachs issued a "Buy" rating on 01/23/2025
  • Barclays issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/23/2025
  • RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 11/13/2024
  • Daiwa issued a "Buy" rating on 10/30/2024

GE VERNOVA Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GEV recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $GEV in the last 6 months, with a median target of $380.0.

Here are some recent targets:

  • Charles Minervino from Susquehanna set a target price of $370.0 on 04/02/2025
  • An analyst from Truist Financial set a target price of $440.0 on 03/27/2025
  • An analyst from RBC Capital set a target price of $445.0 on 03/18/2025
  • An analyst from New Street set a target price of $380.0 on 03/05/2025
  • An analyst from Guggenheim set a target price of $380.0 on 03/05/2025
  • Maheep Mandloi from Mizuho Securities set a target price of $351.0 on 12/02/2024

