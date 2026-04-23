GE Vernova Beats Earnings by 790% as Data Center Demand Explodes

There’s no sense in hiding the ball. GE Vernova (NYSE: GEV) just delivered a blowout earnings report, sending shares up more than 13% in a single day. The company beat on the top and bottom lines, but it was the bottom line that delivered the most eye-popping results.

Heading into earnings, analysts forecasted adjusted earnings per share (EPS) of $1.95. That would be a 427% year-over-year (YOY) increase, which seemed to already be priced into the stock. GE Vernova didn’t just beat that number; it beat it by over 790%, delivering adjusted EPS of $17.44.

But the fuel for the bull case comes from the cash picture. Specifically, free cash flow came in at roughly $4.8 billion for Q1. That beat GE Vernova’s full-year 2025 FCF of $4.6 billion. What’s more bullish for the growth case is that the record number is accelerating off a base that was growing in Q4 2025.

To add even more perspective, what was likely GE Vernova's strongest FCF quarter in 2025 now looks like it could be the floor for 2026. The company raised its full-year FCF guidance to $6.5–$7.5 billion, meaning even the implied remaining three quarters would represent continued strong generation. Crucially, the company ended Q1 with a $10.2 billion cash balance—even after closing a $5.3 billion acquisition and returning $1.4 billion to shareholders through buybacks and dividends.

GE Vernova Solves the NIMBY Problem

One obstacle to data center construction is that someone has to pay for the increased energy demand. In early cases, that’s meant passing along the costs to consumers. Not surprisingly, consumers are pushing back and petitioning against having data centers in their communities, even if it could provide an economic benefit.

But the NIMBY (Not In My Back Yard) problem runs deeper than just electricity bills. Communities are objecting to the physical footprint of new transmission lines, substations, and power infrastructure that large-scale data center development requires. The problem is about moving the power, not just generating it.

That's the reason that President Trump called on hyperscalers to provide their own power in his 2026 Address to Congress. GE Vernova is uniquely qualified to do that. The company's Electrification segment, which includes HVDC systems, substations, switchgear, and transformers, essentially provides the complete infrastructure stack that a hyperscaler needs to build a self-sufficient power ecosystem.

In Q1 alone, GE Vernova booked $2.4 billion in Electrification equipment orders specifically to support data centers, more than all of 2025 combined. For hyperscalers looking to sidestep the NIMBY problem entirely by owning their power infrastructure end-to-end, GE Vernova is one of the very few companies that can deliver at that scale.

GEV Has Momentum That Suggests Higher Highs Are Coming

GEV trades at around 64X earnings in late April. However, analysts were forecasting earnings growth of 55% before the earnings report. That means the “elevated” P/E doesn’t seem like a premium, particularly when the company beat earnings expectations by over 790% and increased its full-year earnings outlook.

In any event, GEV has momentum on its side, which is something for investors to consider if they’re thinking about chasing the gap up after earnings. The stock price has broken above the upper Bollinger Band at $1,078. This can signal overbought conditions, which is why a pullback to around $944 is a legitimate concern.

But the MACD shows that momentum is clearly with the bulls. The signal line at 48.90 has crossed sharply above its trigger and is accelerating to levels that dwarf every prior peak in the past year. That suggests unusual momentum behind this move.

Context matters too: the stock spent nearly eight months consolidating between $700-$900 before this breakout, giving the move the character of a resolved base rather than an exhaustion gap. Investors waiting for a pullback may find one, but strong earnings momentum of this magnitude often runs further than valuation logic alone would suggest.

A Split That Investors May Not Be Considering

GEV now trades at over $1,100 per share. For some retail investors, a four-figure stock price is one they’ll look past without a second thought. With the stock up over 240% in the last 12 months and over 70% in 2026, momentum alone doesn’t suggest a stock split. Nor has management given any indication that a split is being considered.

But there could be a structural kind of split that may be just as consequential. The Wind segment of the company’s business is a clear laggard. And there’s been some chatter, including from CNBC’s Jim Cramer, that GE Vernova should consider splitting off its Wind business. Doing so would allow each unit to trade on its own fundamentals.

That's not a prediction that it will happen, but it’s a suggestion that it could happen. That’s a move that seems more likely than a stock price split.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.