GE

GE Vernova Announces Deal With Pattern Energy

January 09, 2024 — 09:16 am EST

(RTTNews) - GE Vernova's Onshore Wind business, a subsidiary of General Electric Company (GE), announced a new long-term services and equipment agreement with Pattern Energy.

Under this deal, GE Vernova will supply 674 of its 3.6 MW turbines that have a 154-meter rotor, generating more than 2.4 GW of power for the SunZia Wind project located in New Mexico.

This is the largest onshore wind turbine order that GE Vernova has ever received in terms of both the number of turbines and the gigawatts of power generation capacity as the SunZia Wind project is set to be the biggest wind project in the history of the United States, powered by GE's next-generation workhorse turbine 3.6-154.

Once completed, the project is expected to increase GE Vernova's installed base with Pattern Energy in North America to approximately 4.3 GW. To support this wind turbine mega-deal, GE Vernova will provide Pattern Energy with high-tech consulting services and financial support to contribute to the successful launch of this project.

