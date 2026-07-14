GE Vernova Aggressively Scaling Investments: Is it a Growth Catalyst?

GE Vernova GEV is entering a phase of elevated investment, with plans to invest $11 billion in capex and research and development in the 2025-2028 timeframe. As part of this plan, the company recently announced the completion of the modernization of its high-voltage R&D laboratory at the Noventa di Piave site, near Venice, Italy.

The project is part of a broader four-year investment of about $7.2 million to strengthen the site's role in developing technologies that make power grids more reliable, flexible and resilient. As electricity demand increases and more renewable energy is added to the grid, utilities need modern equipment that can operate under tougher conditions. The upgraded laboratory will enable GE Vernova to test critical equipment, such as transformers and disconnectors, before it is installed in power networks.

The investment adds to GE Vernova's ongoing spending across its electrification business in Italy, including the recently announced expansion of the manufacturing facility in Sesto San Giovanni, which is valued at more than $30 million. The Noventa di Piave facility is part of GE Vernova's Electrification segment. With more than 50 years of experience, it has become an important part of the company's operations in Italy.

The site currently employs more than 300 people and plans to hire about 15 additional employees annually in the coming years. The modernization project supports the facility's long-term growth, helps attract skilled workers and strengthens its contribution to the local economy.

Together, the Noventa di Piave and Sesto San Giovanni facilities form an important part of GE Vernova's operations in Italy. They provide manufacturing, research and testing capabilities that support the country's power infrastructure while serving customers in export markets worldwide. GE Vernova has supported Italy's power sector for more than 100 years. Today, its technology helps power about 25% of Italy's electricity generation capacity.

To conclude, GE Vernova's aggressive investment strategy reflects confidence. Going forward, we are likely to see higher capex spending. This also appears to mark a turning point as the company positions itself for growth, stronger margins and long-term value creation.

Taking a Look at the R&D Plans of Competitors

Emerson Electric EMR continues to increase investments in research and development to strengthen its automation, software and intelligent industrial technologies portfolio. Following the acquisitions of National Instruments and AspenTech, the company is focusing its R&D efforts on AI-enabled automation, industrial software, machine vision, test and measurement systems, digital twins and advanced process control.

These technologies are designed to help manufacturers improve productivity, optimize energy use and accelerate digital transformation across industries such as power generation, chemicals, life sciences and semiconductors. Emerson spent $771 million on R&D in fiscal 2025, reflecting its continued commitment to product innovation.

Emerson plans to deepen the integration of hardware, software and industrial AI across its automation platform. The company is expanding research into autonomous operations, edge computing, predictive maintenance, cybersecurity and cloud-based industrial software.

Eaton Corporation ETN continues to prioritize research and development as demand grows for electrification, grid modernization and intelligent power management. The company's innovation strategy focuses on next-generation switchgear, circuit protection, transformers, digital substations, power distribution equipment and energy storage integration.

ETN is also investing in software, power electronics and intelligent electrical systems that help utilities and commercial customers improve grid reliability while supporting renewable energy, electric vehicles and AI-driven data centers. Eaton's long-term investment strategy is centered on the structural growth opportunities created by electrification and digitalization.

ETN's R&D pipeline increasingly targets connected and software-enabled electrical infrastructure. The company is expanding development of digital monitoring platforms, predictive maintenance tools, microgrid technologies and energy management solutions that improve efficiency and resilience across power networks.

GEV Price Performance, Valuation and Estimates

Shares of GE Vernova have surged in double digits (% wise) so far this year, easily surpassing the Zacks Alternate Energy – Other industry’s growth.

YTD Price Comparison

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GE Vernova trades at a forward 12-month price-to-sales (P/S) ratio of 5.74, above the industry’s reading.

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See how the Zacks Consensus Estimate for GEV’s earnings has been revised over the past 30 days.

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GEV’s Zacks Rank

GEV currently has a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.