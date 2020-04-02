US Markets

GE to suspend 50% of U.S. engine assembly, component manufacturing ops staff

Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/ALY SONG

April 2 (Reuters) - General Electric Co GE.N said on Thursday it would temporarily lay off about half of its workers in U.S. engine assembly and component manufacturing operations.

The aviation unit, which makes engines for Boeing Co BA.N and Airbus SE AIR.PA aircraft, announced last month that it would cut 10% of its workforce in the United States, representing about 2,600 employees. (https://reut.rs/2xNGcub)

The unit employed about 52,000 people globally as of 2019.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shinjini Ganguli)

