BioTech
GE

GE to split into three companies; shares jump 15%

Contributor
Abhijith Ganapavaram Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALWYN SCOTT

General Electric Co said on Tuesday it was planning to split into three public companies, sending shares of the U.S. conglomerate up 15% in trading before the bell.

Adds details from press statement, share movement

Nov 9 (Reuters) - General Electric Co GE.N said on Tuesday it was planning to split into three public companies, sending shares of the U.S. conglomerate up 15% in trading before the bell.

GE said it would combine GE Renewable Energy, GE Power, and GE Digital into one, while pursuing a tax-free spin-off of GE Healthcare.

Its aviation unit will be the third entity, the U.S. conglomerate said.

GE Chief Executive Officer Lawrence will lead the aviation business once the spin-off is complete and serve as non-executive chairman of GE healthcare company.

Scott Strazik will be the CEO of the combined Renewable Energy, Power and Digital business.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Abhijith.G@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GE

Other Topics

Companies US Markets

Latest BioTech Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore BioTech

    Explore

    Most Popular