BioTech
GE

GE to prepay pensions, repay loan in latest debt reduction move

Contributor
Shreyasee Raj Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/ALWYN SCOTT

General Electric Co said on Tuesday it pre-funded pension plans and repaid some amount of an intercompany loan, actions that will help the industrial conglomerate cut its debt by about $14.5 billion this year.

Dec 8 (Reuters) - General Electric Co GE.N said on Tuesday it pre-funded pension plans and repaid some amount of an intercompany loan, actions that will help the industrial conglomerate cut its debt by about $14.5 billion this year.

The actions are the latest in a series of steps that GE's top boss Lawrence Culp has taken this year to turn the company around by improving free cash flow and cutting debt.

The company voluntarily pre-funded $2.5 billion of estimated minimum pension funding requirements for 2021, 2022 and 2023, it said on Tuesday. It also repaid $1.5 billion of an intercompany loan to GE Capital. (https://invent.ge/36WjcIU)

The steps, along with scheduled maturities in the fourth quarter, are expected to cut debt by $9.6 billion in GE Industrial and $4.9 billion in GE Capital.

(Reporting by Shreyasee Raj; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

((Shreyasee.Raj@thomsonreuters.com))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GE

Other Topics

Companies US Markets

Latest Technology Videos

    See more videos

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore BioTech

    Explore

    Most Popular