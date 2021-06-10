BioTech
GE to freeze U.K. pension plans

Sanjana Shivdas Reuters
Credit: REUTERS/Aly Song

June 10 (Reuters) - General Electric Co GE.N said on Thursday it would implement its proposed freeze of the accrual of pension benefits for about 2,700 employees in the United Kingdom.

(Reporting by Sanjana Shivdas in Bengaluru; Editing by Shounak Dasgupta)

