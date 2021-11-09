GE to form three public companies

Nov 9 (Reuters) - General Electric Co GE.N said on Tuesday it would form three public companies by combining GE Renewable Energy, GE Power, and GE Digital into one, while pursuing a tax-free spin-off of GE Healthcare.

Its aviation unit will be the third separate company, the U.S. conglomerate said.

(Reporting by Abhijith Ganapavaram in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Abhijith.G@thomsonreuters.com;))

