GE suspends its operations in Russia

Contributor
Rajesh Kumar Singh Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

CHICAGO, March 8 (Reuters) - General Electric Co GE.N on Tuesday said it is suspending operations in Russia, with the exception of providing essential medical equipment and supporting existing power services in the region.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh)

