GE suspends COVID-19 vaccine or test requirement after U.S. Supreme Court's ruling

CHICAGO, Jan 14 (Reuters) - General Electric Co GE.N on Friday said it has suspended COVID-19 vaccine or test requirement for employees after the U.S. Supreme Court's ruling.

The court on Thursday blocked President Joe Biden's COVID-19 vaccination-or-testing mandate for large businesses - a policy the conservative justices deemed an improper imposition on the lives and health of many Americans - while endorsing a separate federal vaccine requirement for healthcare facilities.

(Reporting by Rajesh Kumar Singh, Editing by Franklin Paul)

