GE Stock Doesn't Jump Like This Very Often. Were Its Earnings That Good?

Harry Markopolos released a report on Aug. 15 alleging fraud at GE’s long-term care insurance business, causing the stock to tumble. After jumping nearly 10%, GE stock is firmly back in the range that it was in before the report was released.

4:42 p.m. GE stock is on pace for one of its biggest gains of this bull market after reporting better-than-expected earnings Wednesday morning. Were the numbers that good?

General Electric (GE) stock rose 11.5% to $10.11, which would be the fourth biggest gain the stock has had since the S&P 500 and Dow Jones Industrial Average hit their Financial Crisis lows on March 9, 2009.

Obviously, that’s a massive jump for GE stock. So were the earnings really that good? They certainly weren’t bad. As Barron’s Al Root noted, GE reported a profit of 15 cents a share, beating forecasts for 12 cents a share, and even raised its free-cash-flow guidance. Yes, there were some big charges, but that was to be expected. In fact, Investors appear to appreciate the stability of results over the past two quarters.

Still, earnings weren’t an all-clear signal either. Bank of America Merrill Lynch analyst Andrew Obin and team “we view the underlying drivers of FCF as relatively low quality with limited disclosure (BKR dividend, driven by employee benefits, some one-time gains, and other),” and even GE admits that its “still early” in its recovery.

A quick look at its chart suggests that GE stock could be ready to settle back into the range it never should have fallen out of:

GE stock has been trading between $9 and $11 from the end of January through Aug. 14, as bears and bulls battled back and forth. Then Harry Markopolos, a whistleblower in the Bernie Madoff case, released a report on Aug. 15 alleging fraud at GE’s long-term care insurance business, causing the stock to tumble. That report has since disappeared.

Now, GE stock is firmly back in the range that it was in before the report was released.

And that’s probably where it should be.

