$GE stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GE stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $766,578,562 of trading volume.

$GE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $GE:

$GE insiders have traded $GE stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RUSSELL STOKES (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 27,391 shares for an estimated $5,150,410 .

. ROBERT M. GIGLIETTI (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,745 shares for an estimated $4,253,635 .

. RICCARDO PROCACCI (Senior Vice President) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $1,267,910

MOHAMED ALI (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 6,196 shares for an estimated $1,223,303.

$GE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,080 institutional investors add shares of $GE stock to their portfolio, and 935 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GE Government Contracts

We have seen $3,017,805,642 of award payments to $GE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$GE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GE stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $100,000 on 02/24.

on 02/24. SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO purchased up to $15,000 on 12/27.

$GE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GE in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/23/2024

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/23/2024

$GE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GE recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $GE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $225.0.

Here are some recent targets:

John Eade from Argus Research set a target price of $250.0 on 02/03/2025

on 02/03/2025 Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $200.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $210.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Chris Snyder from UBS set a target price of $230.0 on 10/23/2024

on 10/23/2024 Brendan Luecke from Bernstein set a target price of $225.0 on 10/14/2024

This article is not financial advice. See Quiver Quantitative's disclaimers for more information. Note that there may be inaccuracies due to mistakes in ticker-mapping, and other anomalies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.