$GE stock is up 3% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GE stock has now risen 3% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $766,578,562 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $GE:
$GE Insider Trading Activity
$GE insiders have traded $GE stock on the open market 15 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 15 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RUSSELL STOKES (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 4 sales selling 27,391 shares for an estimated $5,150,410.
- ROBERT M. GIGLIETTI (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 23,745 shares for an estimated $4,253,635.
- RICCARDO PROCACCI (Senior Vice President) sold 7,000 shares for an estimated $1,267,910
- MOHAMED ALI (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 7 sales selling 6,196 shares for an estimated $1,223,303.
$GE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,080 institutional investors add shares of $GE stock to their portfolio, and 935 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 10,653,257 shares (-20.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $1,776,856,735
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC added 5,044,632 shares (+23611.7%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,009,683,094
- BNP PARIBAS FINANCIAL MARKETS added 4,486,125 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $748,240,788
- PRICE T ROWE ASSOCIATES INC /MD/ removed 3,234,657 shares (-12.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $539,508,441
- WELLS FARGO & COMPANY/MN added 2,793,779 shares (+92.6%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $465,974,399
- BLACKROCK, INC. added 2,540,508 shares (+3.2%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $423,731,329
- TCI FUND MANAGEMENT LTD removed 2,180,500 shares (-4.5%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $363,685,595
$GE Government Contracts
We have seen $3,017,805,642 of award payments to $GE over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- NEXT GENERATION ADAPTIVE PROPULSION (NGAP) PROTOTYPING: $420,867,182
- T700 SERIES ENGINE PRODUCTION: $399,220,796
- F-15EX LOTS 2+ PROPULSION SYSTEM PROCUREMENT: $266,685,208
- F414 DEPOT COMPONENT SUPPORT PERFORMANCE BASED LOGISITICS: $228,850,122
- PACER PHANTOM: $171,917,859
$GE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GE stock 2 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE purchased up to $100,000 on 02/24.
- SENATOR SHELLEY MOORE CAPITO purchased up to $15,000 on 12/27.
$GE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GE in the last several months. We have seen 4 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Bernstein issued a "Outperform" rating on 03/28/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 01/24/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 10/23/2024
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 10/23/2024
$GE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GE recently. We have seen 5 analysts offer price targets for $GE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $225.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- John Eade from Argus Research set a target price of $250.0 on 02/03/2025
- Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $200.0 on 10/23/2024
- Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $210.0 on 10/23/2024
- Chris Snyder from UBS set a target price of $230.0 on 10/23/2024
- Brendan Luecke from Bernstein set a target price of $225.0 on 10/14/2024
