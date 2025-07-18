$GE stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GE stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $507,050,579 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $GE (you can track the company live on Quiver's $GE stock page):
$GE Insider Trading Activity
$GE insiders have traded $GE stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- RUSSELL STOKES (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,841 shares for an estimated $2,377,966.
- MOHAMED ALI (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 8,219 shares for an estimated $1,628,779.
- RICCARDO PROCACCI (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,111 shares for an estimated $1,358,949.
- ROBERT M. GIGLIETTI (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,061 shares for an estimated $998,377.
$GE Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 1,307 institutional investors add shares of $GE stock to their portfolio, and 984 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- GQG PARTNERS LLC added 8,028,180 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,606,840,227
- CAPITAL RESEARCH GLOBAL INVESTORS removed 8,004,055 shares (-19.1%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $1,602,011,608
- GAMMA INVESTING LLC removed 5,038,653 shares (-99.5%) from their portfolio in Q2 2025, for an estimated $1,296,898,895
- FMR LLC removed 2,814,420 shares (-4.2%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $563,306,163
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS removed 2,752,601 shares (-13.6%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $550,933,090
- WCM INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 2,309,293 shares (-42.4%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $462,204,993
- AMUNDI added 1,771,944 shares (+124.0%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $354,654,591
$GE Government Contracts
We have seen $3,336,659,661 of award payments to $GE over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
- F-15EX LOTS 2+ PROPULSION SYSTEM PROCUREMENT: $478,432,376
- T700 SERIES ENGINE PRODUCTION: $399,220,796
- F414 DEPOT COMPONENT SUPPORT PERFORMANCE BASED LOGISITICS: $228,850,122
- NEXT GENERATION ADAPTIVE PROPULSION (NGAP) PROTOTYPING: $214,834,745
- PACER PHANTOM: $171,917,859
$GE Congressional Stock Trading
Members of Congress have traded $GE stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:
- REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 05/15.
- REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $200,000 on 05/08, 02/24 and 2 sales worth up to $150,000 on 05/12, 04/07.
$GE Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GE in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/14/2025
- RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/03/2025
- B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025
- Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025
- UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025
- JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/24/2025
$GE Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GE recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $GE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $230.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $296.0 on 07/14/2025
- Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $275.0 on 06/03/2025
- Ronald Epstein from B of A Securities set a target price of $230.0 on 04/25/2025
- Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $222.0 on 04/24/2025
- Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $216.0 on 04/23/2025
- Seth Seifman from JP Morgan set a target price of $210.0 on 01/24/2025
