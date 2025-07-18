$GE stock is up 2% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$GE stock has now risen 2% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $507,050,579 of trading volume.

$GE Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $GE (you can track the company live on Quiver's $GE stock page ):

$GE insiders have traded $GE stock on the open market 16 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 0 have been purchases and 16 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GE stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

RUSSELL STOKES (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 11,841 shares for an estimated $2,377,966 .

. MOHAMED ALI (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 9 sales selling 8,219 shares for an estimated $1,628,779 .

. RICCARDO PROCACCI (Senior Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 3 sales selling 6,111 shares for an estimated $1,358,949 .

. ROBERT M. GIGLIETTI (Vice President) has made 0 purchases and 2 sales selling 5,061 shares for an estimated $998,377.

$GE Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 1,307 institutional investors add shares of $GE stock to their portfolio, and 984 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$GE Government Contracts

We have seen $3,336,659,661 of award payments to $GE over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

$GE Congressional Stock Trading

Members of Congress have traded $GE stock 5 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 2 have been purchases and 3 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $GE stock by members of Congress over the last 6 months:

REPRESENTATIVE ROBERT BRESNAHAN sold up to $15,000 on 05/15.

on 05/15. REPRESENTATIVE JEFFERSON SHREVE has traded it 4 times. They made 2 purchases worth up to $200,000 on 05/08, 02/24 and 2 sales worth up to $150,000 on 05/12, 04/07.

$GE Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $GE in the last several months. We have seen 6 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Citigroup issued a "Buy" rating on 07/14/2025

RBC Capital issued a "Outperform" rating on 06/03/2025

B of A Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 04/25/2025

Wells Fargo issued a "Overweight" rating on 04/24/2025

UBS issued a "Buy" rating on 04/23/2025

JP Morgan issued a "Overweight" rating on 01/24/2025

$GE Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $GE recently. We have seen 7 analysts offer price targets for $GE in the last 6 months, with a median target of $230.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Andrew Kaplowitz from Citigroup set a target price of $296.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Ken Herbert from RBC Capital set a target price of $275.0 on 06/03/2025

on 06/03/2025 Ronald Epstein from B of A Securities set a target price of $230.0 on 04/25/2025

on 04/25/2025 Matthew Akers from Wells Fargo set a target price of $222.0 on 04/24/2025

on 04/24/2025 Gavin Parsons from UBS set a target price of $216.0 on 04/23/2025

on 04/23/2025 Seth Seifman from JP Morgan set a target price of $210.0 on 01/24/2025

