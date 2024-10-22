GE sees no change from operational perspective due to delay of Boeing’s 777x

08:19 EDT GE sees no change from operational perspective due to delay of Boeing’s (BA) 777x
Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>
See the top stocks recommended by analysts >>
Read More on GE:
- GE Aerospace sees 2024 Leap engine deliveries down 10% y/y
- GE Aerospace CEO says committed to supporting Boeing
- GE Aerospace CEO says taking steps with suppliers to increase inputs
- Options Volatility and Implied Earnings Moves Today, October 22, 2024
- GE Aerospace positioned to deliver ‘solid’ year, says CEO Culp
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.