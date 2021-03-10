GE Sees FY21 Adj. EPS Below View - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - General Electric Co. (GE) said that it expects adjusted earnings per share for fiscal year 2021 to be in the range of $0.15 to $0.25. Analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.26 per share for fiscal year 2021. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Annual GE Industrial revenues is expected to grow organically in the low-single-digit range. It is expected that annual GE Industrial free cash flow to be in the range of $2.5 billion to $4.5 billion.

GE said its board will recommend that shareholders approve a reverse stock split at a ratio of 1-for-8 and a corresponding proportionate reduction in the number of authorized shares of Common Stock.

GE separately announced an agreement to combine its GE Capital Aviation Services business with AerCap Holdings N.V. for consideration valued at more than $30 billion.

