GE sees coronavirus hit on first-quarter cash flow

March 4 (Reuters) - General Electric Co GE.N said on Wednesday that it expects a hit of $300 million to $500 million to its first-quarter cash flow from the coronavirus outbreak, while reaffirming its cash and profit targets for the full year.

GE had previously set 2020 cash target of $2 billion to $4 billion, while estimating an adjusted profit of 50 cents to 60 cents per share.

(Reporting by Rachit Vats in Bengaluru; Editing by Anil D'Silva)

((Rachit.Vats@tr.com; within U.S. +1 646 223 8780, outside U.S. +91 80 61822828; Reuters Messaging: rachit.vats.thomsonreuters.com@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.