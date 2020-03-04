BioTech

GE sees coronavirus hit on first-quarter cash flow

General Electric Co said on Wednesday that it expects a hit of $300 million to $500 million to its first-quarter cash flow from the coronavirus outbreak, while reaffirming its cash and profit targets for the full year.

GE had previously set 2020 cash target of $2 billion to $4 billion, while estimating an adjusted profit of 50 cents to 60 cents per share.

