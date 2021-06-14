GE, Safran to develop new jet engine under extended JV

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - General Electric GE.N and France's Safran SAF.PA on Monday set out plans to develop a new jet engine able to reduce fuel consumption and emissions by 20% as they announced a 10-year extension to their CFM International joint-venture to 2050.

The CFM RISE engine, a future successor to the LEAP model used on the Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus A320neo, will feature a design with visible fan blades known as open-rotor and could enter service by the mid-2030s, they said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by David Evans)

