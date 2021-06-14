Companies
GE

GE, Safran to develop new jet engine under extended JV

Contributor
Tim Hepher Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/Vincent Kessler

General Electric and France's Safran on Monday set out plans to develop a new jet engine able to reduce fuel consumption and emissions by 20% as they announced a 10-year extension to their CFM International joint-venture to 2050.

PARIS, June 14 (Reuters) - General Electric GE.N and France's Safran SAF.PA on Monday set out plans to develop a new jet engine able to reduce fuel consumption and emissions by 20% as they announced a 10-year extension to their CFM International joint-venture to 2050.

The CFM RISE engine, a future successor to the LEAP model used on the Boeing 737 MAX and Airbus A320neo, will feature a design with visible fan blades known as open-rotor and could enter service by the mid-2030s, they said in a statement.

(Reporting by Tim Hepher; editing by David Evans)

((tim.hepher@thomsonreuters.com; +33 1 49 49 54 52; Reuters Messaging: tim.hepher.thomsonreuters@reuters.net))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GE SAF

Other Topics

Commodities BioTech Oil US Markets

Latest Companies Videos

    Investing Strategies: Roku CFO Steve Louden On Connected TV Landscape, Outlook

    Roku CFO Steve Louden discusses how the company is positioned for the future.

    6 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore Companies

    Explore

    Most Popular