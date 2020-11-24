GE Reportedly Plans More Job Cuts In Aviation Unit

(RTTNews) - General Electric Co. (GE) warned employees of more job cuts at it conglomerate's jet-engine business because of the pandemic's impact on commercial air travel, the Wall Street Journal reported on Tuesday, citing an internal video message.

In an internal video message delivered a week before the Thanksgiving holiday, new GE Aviation boss John Slattery said business conditions are difficult and the unit would need to shrink over the next 18 months, the report said, citing people familiar with the matter.

In May, the company planned for permanent reductions at its aviation unit in the current year to as much as 25%, citing the business impact related to COVID-19.

