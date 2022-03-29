Markets
GE

GE Renewable Energy's Grid Solutions Announces Development Of 420 KV GIS Circuit-breaker Prototype

Contributor
RTTNews.com RTTNews
Published

(RTTNews) - GE Renewable Energy's Grid Solutions, a GE Renewable Energy business, unveiled a 420 kV, 63 kA g-cubed gas-insulated substation circuit-breaker prototype. The company said the industry will soon have a viable SF6-free alternative for high voltage products.

"The development of GE's 420 kV g-cubed circuit-breaker is a historical milestone for the power industry as it will allow utilities to accelerate the decarbonization of their electrical grids," said Vera Silva, Chief Technology Officer at GE's Grid Solutions.

GE's 420 kV fully g-cubed gas-insulated substation, which includes the g-cubed circuit-breaker, is expected to be commercially available in 2023.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GE

Latest Markets Videos

See more videos

RTTNews

Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.

Learn More

Explore Markets

Explore

Most Popular