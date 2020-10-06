US Markets
GE

GE receives Wells notice from U.S. SEC

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER

General Electric Co has been issued a Wells notice by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) staff, the industrial conglomerate said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Oct 6 (Reuters) - General Electric Co GE.N has been issued a Wells notice by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) staff, the industrial conglomerate said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. (https://bit.ly/3iF3XGC)

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Shailesh Kuber)

((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GE

Other Topics

BioTech Companies

Latest US Markets Videos

    The New Normal

    After a summer of big rallies, September brought a market swoon. Dan talks about the drivers behind the volatility and looks ahead to Q4.

    5 days ago

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular