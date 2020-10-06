GE receives Wells notice from U.S. SEC

Oct 6 (Reuters) - General Electric Co GE.N has been issued a Wells notice by the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) staff, the industrial conglomerate said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday. (https://bit.ly/3iF3XGC)

