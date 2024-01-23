News & Insights

Markets
GE

GE Q4 Results Top Estimates; Guides Q1 Adj. EPS Below Estimates

January 23, 2024 — 06:50 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Industrial conglomerate General Electric Co. (GE) reported Tuesday that net income attributable to common shareowners for the fourth quarter declined 24 percent to $1.59 billion or $1.45 per share from $2.10 billion or $1.90 per share in the prior-year quarter.

Earnings from continuing operations attributable to common shareowners were $1.59 billion or $1.44 per share, down 6 percent from $1.69 billion or $1.53 per share in the year-ago quarter.

Excluding items, adjusted earnings for the quarter were $1.03 per share, compared to last year's $0.66 per share. On average, 14 analysts polled by Thomson Reuters expected the company to report earnings of $0.90 per share for the quarter. Analysts' estimates typically exclude special items.

Total revenues for the quarter grew 15 percent to $19.42 billion from $16.83 billion in the same quarter last year. Analysts expected revenues of $17.42 billion for the quarter. Organic revenue was up 13 percent.

Looking ahead to the first quarter of fiscal 2024, the company now projects adjusted earnings in a range of $0.60 to $0.65 per share on high-single-digit revenue growth.

The Street is currently looking for earnings of $0.72 per share on revenue growth of 5.9 percent to $15.35 billion for the quarter.

For fiscal 2024, the company's guidance reflects GE Vernova and GE Aerospace operating independently, incorporating standalone in early April and other costs that each will incur separately. GE Vernova expects to deliver revenue of $34 billion to $35 billion. GE Aerospace expects adjusted revenue to grow low double digits or more and operating profit of $6.0 billion to $6.5 billion.

For more earnings news, earnings calendar, and earnings for stocks, visit rttnews.com

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

GE

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.