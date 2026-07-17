GE Q2 Earnings Call Points to a Higher 2026 Ceiling

General Electric Aerospace GE used its second-quarter 2026earnings callto reinforce a simple message: stronger commercial services demand and improving operating execution are giving management enough confidence to lift full-year targets again.

That mattered more than the headline beat alone. Adjusted earnings of $2.02 topped the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.86, while revenue of $12.63 billion exceeded the consensus view of $11.86 billion.

GE Aerospace Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

GE Aerospace price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | GE Aerospace Quote

GE Raises the Bar for 2026

Chairman and CEO H. Lawrence Culp Jr. framed the quarter around commercial services strength, saying revenue and earnings both rose more than 20% as shop output and equipment deliveries improved. He also tied the performance to FLIGHT DECK, GE’s operating model, which management said is helping drive better throughput across services and equipment.

The bigger signal for investors was guidance. GE raised its 2026 outlook across the board, now expecting operating profit of $10.55 billion to $10.75 billion, adjusted EPS of $7.65 to $7.85 and free cash flow of $8.9 billion to $9.2 billion.

That upgrade came after a first half in which adjusted revenue rose 27% to $24.25 billion, adjusted EPS increased 24% to $3.88,and free cash flow climbed 31% to $4.69 billion. The call’s central takeaway was not just that the company beat the quarter, but that management now sees enough visibility to carry a higher base into the back half.

GE Aerospace Leans on Services Depth

Culp highlighted robust commercial services growth as the main engine of the quarter. In the first half, Commercial Engines & Services (CES) services revenue rose 32%, helped by a double-digit increase in material input from priority suppliers and record internal shop visit output in the second quarter.

That matters because the services mix remains GE Aerospace’s clearest earnings driver. In the quarter, CES revenue rose 27% to $9.73 billion, with services up 26%, internal shop visit revenue up 25%, and spare parts revenue up more than 25%.

Management also pointed to better equipment momentum. Total engine deliveries increased 31% in the first half, including LEAP deliveries up 41%, while CES equipment revenue rose 30% in the quarter on unit volume growth of 26%.

GE Sees Volume, But Margin Pressure Lingers

The quarter showed that faster growth is not translating into uniform margin expansion. Companywide operating profit margin slipped 130 basis points to 21.7%, while CES margin fell 160 basis points to 27.3%.

Management attributed the CES pressure to install engine growth, including GE9X, along with investments and inflation. That explanation is important because it suggests near-term mix and spending are still offsetting some of the benefits from stronger services demand.

Even so, profit growth stayed solid. CES operating profit rose 20% to $2.66 billion, and total company operating profit increased 18% to $2.75 billion, indicating that volume, pricing and services activity are still more than compensating for those headwinds.

GE Aerospace Finds Strength Beyond Commercial

Defense & Propulsion Technologies added another layer of support. Quarterly orders rose 12% to $4.14 billion, revenue increased 16% to $3.44 billion, and operating profit climbed 18% to $475 million.

Management said Defense & Systems revenue grew 12% on gains in both services and equipment, while Propulsion & Additive Technologies advanced 23%, driven by Avio Aero. DPT margin also improved 30 basis points to 13.8%, a contrast with the compression seen in commercial.

The strategic commentary extended beyond the quarter. GE Aerospace cited wins with Copa Airlines, Turkish Aerospace and Leonardo Helicopters, along with progress on the LEAP-1B durability kit, the XA102 engine program, the GE426 contract and NASA’s hybrid-electric demonstration work.

GE Sets a Higher Segment Outlook

The updated segment view sharpened theearnings calls message. For CES, management now expects roughly 20% revenue growth in 2026, up from a prior outlook for mid-teens growth, with operating profit seen at $10.25 billion to $10.35 billion.

For DPT, GE raised its revenue outlook to low double-digit growth from a prior view of mid- to high-single-digit growth. Operating profit is now expected to be $1.6 billion to $1.7 billion.

The pattern across those targets is clear. Management is leaning on better services execution, stronger delivery trends and broader demand across commercial and defense rather than on a single one-quarter spike.

GE Aerospace Leaves a More Confident Tone

Coming out of the call, management’s posture was more assertive than merely satisfied. Culp emphasized delivery against a backlog above $210 billion while continuing to invest in current and next-generation technology aimed at time-on-wing and cost of ownership.

That leaves investors with a focused picture of the company’s priorities: lift shop capacity, improve equipment flow, support fleet durability and convert a large installed base into sustained services growth. The quarter did not remove margin and inflation pressures, but it did show that GE Aerospace is carrying more momentum into the rest of 2026.

Zacks Signals on GE Stock

GE carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), which points to favorable earnings estimate revision trends and, under the Zacks framework, stronger near-term performance potential than lower-ranked stocks. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

The Style Scores are less supportive. GE has a Value Score of D, Growth Score of C, Momentum Score of C and VGM Score of D, which indicates a mixed profile and weaker combined style characteristics than stocks with A or B scores. The Zacks framework also notes that ranks can change as analysts revise estimates after a company reports results.





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