GE Q1 Earnings Preview: Buy the Stock Now or Wait for the Results?

GE Aerospace GE is scheduled to release first-quarter 2026 results on April 21, before market open. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly earnings is currently pegged at $1.63 per share on revenues of $10.6 billion.



GE’s first-quarter earnings estimates have decreased a penny over the past 60 days. Nevertheless, the bottom-line projection indicates an increase of 9.4% from the year-ago number. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for quarterly revenues indicates year-over-year growth of 17.9%.



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Earnings Surprise History

GE Aerospace has an impressive earnings surprise history. The company’s earnings outpaced the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the trailing four quarters, the average surprise being 14.3%. In the last reported quarter, it delivered an earnings surprise of 9%.

GE Aerospace Price and EPS Surprise

GE Aerospace price-eps-surprise | GE Aerospace Quote

Earnings Whispers for GE

Our proven model predicts an earnings beat for the company this time around. The combination of a positive Earnings ESP and a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), 2 (Buy) or 3 (Hold) increases the odds of an earnings beat. You can uncover the best stocks before they are reported with our Earnings ESP Filter.



GE has an Earnings ESP of +0.79% and a Zacks Rank of 3 at present. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Factors to Note Ahead of GE Aerospace’s Q1 Results

The growing installed base and the higher utilization of engine platforms across commercial and defense end markets are expected to have driven GE Aerospace’s performance in the first quarter. Solid demand for LEAP, GEnx & GE9X engines and related services, supported by growth in air traffic, fleet renewal and expansion activities, is likely to have benefited the Commercial Engines & Services business. The consensus estimate for the segment’s first-quarter revenues is pinned at $8.11 billion, indicating a robust 16.3% growth on a year-over-year basis.



The Defense & Propulsion Technologies business is anticipated to have performed well, backed by robust demand for the company’s defense products amid heightened geopolitical tensions and positive airline & airframer dynamics. The growing popularity of GE’s propulsion & additive technologies, critical aircraft systems and aftermarket services is anticipated to have boosted the segment’s performance in the first quarter. The consensus mark for the segment’s revenues is pegged at $2.93 billion, indicating a strong 26% year-over-year growth.



GE has been making investments to expand and upgrade manufacturing facilities in the United States and overseas. These investments are likely to have enabled the company to boost its operational capacities and cater to the increased demand from its commercial and defense customers. This, along with its focus on operational execution, robust backlog (roughly $190 billion at the end of 2025) and aim to generate healthy free cash flow, is likely to have bolstered its first-quarter performance.



The company’s multi-year portfolio restructuring actions to rebalance its portfolio toward the aerospace sector allowed it to achieve better operational focus on its core business and financial flexibility. This is expected to have driven its margins and profitability in the to-be-reported quarter.



However, high costs and operating expenses owing to certain projects and research and development activities are likely to have weighed on the company’s margin performance. Supply-chain challenges and labor shortages, especially in the aerospace and defense markets, are likely to have been a spoilsport for the delivery of its LEAP and GE9X engines.

GE’s Price Performance

GE Aerospace’s shares are down 8.3% in the past three months compared with the Zacks Aerospace - Defense industry’s 5.1% decline and the S&P 500’s 1.1% growth. Its peers, RTX Corporation RTX and Textron Inc. TXT, have lost 3.1% and 4.2%, respectively, over the same period.

Three-Month Price Performance



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GE Aerospace’s Valuation Remains an Overhang

GE is trading at a forward 12-month price-to-earnings (P/E) ratio of 38.33X, higher than the industry average of 32.72X. This elevated valuation could make the stock vulnerable to further pullbacks if market sentiment sours. In comparison with GE’s valuation, its peers RTX Corp. and Textron are trading cheaper. Notably, RTX Corp. and Textron are currently trading at 27.99X and 13.32X, respectively.

Price-to-Earnings (Forward 12 Months)



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Investment Thesis

GE Aerospace's robust and diversified portfolio, encompassing commercial engines, propulsion and additive technologies, along with the strength in the defense market, is likely to drive its long-term performance. Also, GE continues to reward shareholders with substantial dividends and share repurchases, supported by a strong cash flow and operational excellence.



However, a challenging macroeconomic environment, supply-chain disruptions and stretched valuation currently make the stock risky for potential investors.

How Should You Play GE Aerospace Pre-Q1 Earnings?

Despite having strong fundamentals, GE Aerospace has been witnessing some near-term challenges. Investors should monitor the developments pertaining to the stock closely for a more appropriate entry point, as an erroneous and hasty decision could affect portfolio gains. Therefore, it might be prudent to wait for GE’s earnings report before making an investment decision.



However, those who already own this stock may stay invested as the company's strong estimates and strength in its businesses offer solid long-term prospects.

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.