GE pulls 2020 outlook but reaffirms first-quarter cash flow expectation

April 9 (Reuters) - General Electric Co GE.N withdrew its full-year forecast on Thursday as it takes a hit from the coronavirus pandemic, but reaffirmed its first-quarter industrial free cash flow outlook of negative $2 billion.

Shares of the Boston-based maker of jet engines, power plants and other industrial equipment rose 4% to $7.59 in premarket trading.

"With net proceeds of about $20 billion from the BioPharma transaction now in hand, we have more flexibility to de-risk and further strengthen our balance sheet," said Lawrence Culp, chief executive officer.

Last month, GE sold its biopharma business to Danaher Corp DHR.N as it focuses on its core aviation and power businesses.

The company had earlier forecast first-quarter industrial free cash flow of about negative $2 billion.

GE said its first-quarter adjusted earnings will now be materially below its prior expectations of about 10 cents per share.

