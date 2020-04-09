US Markets
GE pulls 2020 outlook as coronavirus hits operations

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER

April 9 (Reuters) - General Electric Co GE.N withdrew its full year forecast on Thursday and said first-quarter adjusted earnings would be materially below its prior expectations of about 10 cents per share, hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

