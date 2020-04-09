GE pulls 2020 outlook as coronavirus hits operations

April 9 (Reuters) - General Electric Co GE.N withdrew its full year forecast on Thursday and said first-quarter adjusted earnings would be materially below its prior expectations of about 10 cents per share, hurt by the COVID-19 pandemic.

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Amy Caren Daniel)

