GE plans to stop making new coal-fired power plants

Sept 21 (Reuters) - General Electric Co GE.N said on Monday it plans to stop making new coal-fired power plants, as the U.S. industrial conglomerate focuses more on renewable sources of power generation.

The company, which also makes aircraft engines, said the exit from the business could include divestitures, site closings and job cuts. (https://invent.ge/33HCxdQ)

