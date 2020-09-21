US Markets
GE

GE plans to stop making new coal-fired power plants

Contributor
Ankit Ajmera Reuters
Published
Credit: REUTERS/VINCENT KESSLER

General Electric Co said on Monday it plans to stop making new coal-fired power plants, as the U.S. industrial conglomerate focuses more on renewable sources of power generation.

Sept 21 (Reuters) - General Electric Co GE.N said on Monday it plans to stop making new coal-fired power plants, as the U.S. industrial conglomerate focuses more on renewable sources of power generation.

The company, which also makes aircraft engines, said the exit from the business could include divestitures, site closings and job cuts. (https://invent.ge/33HCxdQ)

(Reporting by Ankit Ajmera in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay Dwivedi)

((ankit.ajmera@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

In This Story

GE

Other Topics

BioTech Companies

Latest US Markets Videos

    #TradeTalks: How Investors Start to Position Themselves in front of the Election

    WealthWise Financial CEO Loreen Gilbert joins Jill Malandrino on Nasdaq #TradeTalks to discuss what she is watching in the markets as investors start to position themselves in front of the election.

    Sep 10, 2020

    Reuters

    Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.

    Learn More

    More from Reuters

    Explore US Markets

    Explore

    Most Popular